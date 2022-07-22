Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.