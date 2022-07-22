Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Loop Capital

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.93.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

