Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.78.

Five9 Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $104.37 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

