EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.53.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 31.1% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.