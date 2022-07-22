Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) General Counsel Daniel Gus Acquires 1,000 Shares

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 1,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $20,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ennis by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 950.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

