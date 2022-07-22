Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Encore Wire worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $113.44 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.