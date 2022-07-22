Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.1 %

EA opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.