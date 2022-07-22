Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.78.

DUOL opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $12,702,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

