Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $246.94 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.