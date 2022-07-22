Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.86.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $200.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

