Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $107.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Down 2.6 %

Denbury stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 3.26. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

