Credit Suisse Group Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $63.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

