Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,776,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart Stock Up 1.2 %

CPRT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

