Contrasting Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group -21.82% -24.64% -15.42% WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.33 -$457.23 million ($2.51) -1.88 WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.52 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -5.46

Risk & Volatility

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hello Group. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hello Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hello Group and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 148.94%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

Hello Group beats WaveDancer on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, quick chat, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games and audio chatrooms. In addition, it allows its platform's users to livestream a variety of content and activities that comprise talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

