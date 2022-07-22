ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $134.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.37.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.