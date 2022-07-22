ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

