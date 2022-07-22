Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 770 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

