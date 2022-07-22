Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE CRK opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

