Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 166,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 165,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.12 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09.

