Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 55.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 0.29. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

