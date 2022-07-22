CLSA Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor Stock Up 1.3 %

Amcor stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amcor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amcor by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 848,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 331,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 18,245.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 333,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

