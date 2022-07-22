Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

