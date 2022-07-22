Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total value of $716,143.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $504.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

