Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $32,580.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CARA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

