California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRC. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. California Resources has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in California Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 993,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.