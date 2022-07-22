Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $16.75

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $938.17 million, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

