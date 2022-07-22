Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $181.00

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.44.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,810,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $17,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.8 %

CYBR stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

