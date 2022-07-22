Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $28.45

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.41 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

