Brokerages Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target at $18.50

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amyris by 476.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 356,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $903,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.