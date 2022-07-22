BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 204,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 69,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

