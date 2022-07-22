Barclays Trims Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Target Price to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

