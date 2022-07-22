Barclays Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after buying an additional 2,118,203 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

