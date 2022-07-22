Barclays Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $41.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 829,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

