Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 20.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 4.85 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

