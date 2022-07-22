Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APR.UN. Cormark reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

