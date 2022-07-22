Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $13,056,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.