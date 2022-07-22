Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.34.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

