Atria Investments LLC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $325.36 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.29 and a 200-day moving average of $351.67.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.