Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $127.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

