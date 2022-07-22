Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

