Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

