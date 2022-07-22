Atria Investments LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

