Atria Investments LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 272.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,670 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

