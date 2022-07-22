Atria Investments LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $476.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.33 and its 200 day moving average is $516.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

