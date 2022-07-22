Atria Investments LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

