Atria Investments LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 107.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $356.57 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

