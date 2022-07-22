Atria Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,194,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

