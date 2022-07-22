Atria Investments LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

