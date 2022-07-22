Atria Investments LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

