Atria Investments LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

